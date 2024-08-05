Pundit Carlton Palmer says Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Hugo Bueno would be a good signing for Leeds United, but he believes the Premier League side will want to bring in a replacement before allowing him to depart.

Bueno has been the subject of significant transfer interest this summer, and Norwich City reportedly had a loan offer rejected by Wolves last month.

The Canaries are not the only Championship club interested in Bueno, with Leeds said to be keen to bring him to Elland Road, while Scottish giants Celtic and Dutch side Feyenoord have also been linked with the 21-year-old.

Wolves are unwilling to sell Bueno permanently this summer, but he may be allowed to leave on loan, and Leeds could be set for disappointment as it has been claimed the defender is pushing to seal a move to Celtic.

Bueno has been an important part of the Wolves squad in recent years, but he made just eight starts in all competitions for Gary O'Neil's side last season, and the prospect of regular game time and Champions League football at Celtic Park is thought to be appealing for the Spaniard.

Hugo Bueno's stats for Wolves (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022-23 23 0 1 2023-24 25 1 0

Carlton Palmer on Leeds United's interest in Hugo Bueno

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Bueno would be an exciting signing for Leeds, but he believes Wolves will be reluctant to sanction his departure until they sign a replacement.

"Leeds United have expressed an interest in taking Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno on loan, with a view to a permanent move," Palmer said.

"Bueno was a regular in Wolves' starting line-up last season, clocking up 25 senior league appearances under Gary O'Neil, but he's not deemed to be a key player, and Leeds are looking to take advantage of the situation.

"Leeds are not the only club interested in signing him, he's attracting a lot of attention from clubs at home and in Europe.

"It will be interesting to see if Leeds can tempt Wolves into letting Bueno go on loan to Elland Road having already rejected an offer from Norwich.

"The chances are Wolves will want a replacement before they allow him to leave the club.

"Daniel Farke is busy, and Bueno, who is very, very exciting, is a player that he would like to bring in, knowing that his defensive situation is stretched to the limit at the moment.

"Farke has only got three senior options at full-back, but he sees Bueno as a player who is able to come in and cover in areas all across the back.

"We'll have to wait and see.

"As I said they've already rejected an offer from Norwich to take him on loan, the likes of Celtic and Feyenoord are looking to get him on a permanent contract, and it seems that Wolves will let him go, but they want to bring in a replacement first."

Leeds United may need to move on from Hugo Bueno pursuit

Bueno has shown a lot of potential in the Premier League with Wolves, and he would be a strong signing for Leeds, but it seems unlikely they will be able to land his signature.

Celtic are believed to have been long-term admirers of Bueno, and it is understandable that the opportunity to play Champions League football and compete for trophies with the Hoops is attractive for the defender.

Farke would be disappointed to miss out on Bueno, but he does still have two excellent left-back options at his disposal in Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, so it will not be too much of a blow for the Whites.

Firpo and Byram both struggled with injury at times last season, but left-back is not a priority position for Leeds this summer, and the club should instead focus on finding a replacement for Crysencio Summerville after his departure to West Ham United.