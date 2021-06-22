Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bradford City

‘Blessing in disguise’, ‘Has potential’ – Many Bradford City fans react to recent club announcement

Many Bradford City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have signed striker Lee Angol on a free transfer. 

The former Leyton Orient and Peterborough United man moves to Valley Parade off the back of scoring just once last season and will be hoping to hit top form for the Bantams.

Experienced at various levels of the Football League, the 26-year-old has signed an initial one year deal with the club and will be expected to help them in their quest to seal promotion to Sky Bet League One in the 2021/22 campaign.

Angol has 38 career goals to his name so far and is capable of playing wide on the left or the right when required to do so.

Naturally the news of this signing didn’t take long to reach the Bradford fanbase, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

