‘Blessing in disguise’, ‘Has potential’ – Many Bradford City fans react to recent club announcement

Many Bradford City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have signed striker Lee Angol on a free transfer.

The former Leyton Orient and Peterborough United man moves to Valley Parade off the back of scoring just once last season and will be hoping to hit top form for the Bantams.

Experienced at various levels of the Football League, the 26-year-old has signed an initial one year deal with the club and will be expected to help them in their quest to seal promotion to Sky Bet League One in the 2021/22 campaign.

Angol has 38 career goals to his name so far and is capable of playing wide on the left or the right when required to do so.

Naturally the news of this signing didn’t take long to reach the Bradford fanbase, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

20 facts about Bradford City’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Isaiah Rankin joined Bradford City from Arsenal? True False

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from supporters via Twitter.

Personally think it’s an odd signing for a player that hasn’t hit more then 10 goals for the past 2 seasons but trust in Adams and if it don’t bear the fruit we let him go end of the season 🐓 — Harry (@HJPM2001) June 22, 2021

Given our terrible record with "proven" strikers maybe an unexpected signing is a blessing in disguise!

Hopefully given a decent chance (and backing from the fans!!) he can take it fully and we all reap the rewards! — Sam (@dallabona18) June 22, 2021

When you are the graveyard for strikers, so you sign one with a poor scoring record from the start 😉#bcafc pic.twitter.com/Apig6KSiBt — Jordan (@Jordan91Dixon) June 22, 2021

What a playerrrrrrrrrrrrr — Nathan 👑 (@nathanl3ach) June 22, 2021

Welcome to the club Lee! Best of luck in front of goal 😁 — BCFC Gildy Pete (@BcfcGildy) June 22, 2021

Good signing. A player with a lot to prove. — Wendy Michallat (@wmichallat) June 22, 2021

Was not expecting that — BB-9Eth (@BB_9Eth) June 22, 2021

Not something to get excited about but it proves nick kitchen wrong again so i’m fine with it #bcafc https://t.co/qHWrO7T1Zo — Frosty (@Dannyfrost67) June 22, 2021

Smart signing from Adams, he will be on peanuts so it’s a low risk and he has potential to score goals. If it goes wrong for him he gets released after a season 🤷‍♂️#bcafc https://t.co/XTLeZPTNuV — Jacob (@SlatorJacob) June 22, 2021

Good age — Adam James (@AJBeeca) June 22, 2021