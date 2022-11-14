Blessing in disguise could help Bristol City hold off the likes of Rangers and Crystal Palace in January: Opinion

The winter World Cup break has come at a good time for Bristol City, who have been struggling for consistency in recent weeks.

That’s due in no small part to their defensive injury issues with the fitness of Rob Atkinson, Kal Naismith, and Tomas Kalas meaning Nigel Pearson was forced to name a back three of Andy King, Zak Vyner, and Cam Pring against Watford this weekend.

The Championship club’s forward line are not clicking as they once were either and the hope will be that after around a month to recharge and reset during Qatar 2022, the likes of Andi Weimann, Nahki Wells, Tommy Conway, and Antoine Semenyo can get back to their best.

The latter has found things particularly difficult in recent weeks but his poor form may prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Robins and help them hold off the likes of Rangers and Crystal Palace in January.

Semenyo has been linked with a move away from Ashton Gate in recent transfer windows and as the turn of the year approaches, his future will once again become a central topic of conversation in Bs3.

The 22-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer but the South West club do have the option of triggering a one-year extension and will surely do so if they’re unable to agree new terms.

Football League World understands that Premier League side Crystal Palace, who have had success raiding the EFL for young attackers in the past, held talks with City over Semenyo in the summer and may rekindle their interest in the first month of 2023.

Recent reports from Ghanian outlet sportsworldghana.com have also indicated that there is interest north of the border, with Rangers said to be considering a £5 million offer for the forward.

Semenyo is off to the World Cup with Ghana and a strong performance in Qatar could see more interest in January.

But the City attacker joins up with the Black Stars after a barren recent run that has seen him drop down the pecking order at Ashton Gate.

The dynamic forward provided 20 goal contributions last season (eight goals, 12 assists) and looked to have recaptured that form soon after returning from injury in late August when he scored four goals in his first four appearances – all of which came from the bench – but he’s looked a little out of sorts since.

Semenyo has added just one goal and one assist in the last 14 games and fallen down the pecking order with Conway and Wells preferred up top and either Weimann or Alex Scott used in his place in the number 10 role in recent games.

City supporters will hope to see the explosive forward back to his best soon but his poor form may just help them keep hold of him a little longer.

The interested parties’ valuation of Semenyo may well have fallen as a reult of the past few months – perhaps even to below a price that the Robins would be willing to accept.

Indeed Rangers are said to be ready to offer £5 million, which is surely well below what City will want for him.

Things could change with a strong World Cup performance but it may be that Semenyo’s recent struggles prove a blessing in disguise for his club.