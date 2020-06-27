Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Blessed to have him’, ‘King’ – These Leeds United fans heap praise on key man after huge win

Published

1 min ago

on

Leeds United secured a massive three points against promotion rivals Fulham this afternoon to move eight points clear of third-place in the Championship.

A Patrick Bamford goal gave the Whites the lead in the first-half but they were second best for large spells of the opening 45 minutes as the Cottagers surprisingly dominated possession.

However, the introduction of Pablo Hernandez at half-time changed everything. The classy Spaniard helped the hosts control the game and his influence helped bring two second half goals, with the first coming from Ezgjan Alioski to settle any nerves.

The third, from Jack Harrison, after a sublime ball from Hernandez, sealed the win and put Leeds in a commanding position as they close in on a return to the Premier League.

As you would expect, the fans were delighted with the impact of the experienced midfielder and they took to Twitter to praise the impact he made. Here we look at some of the comments…


