‘Blessed to have him’, ‘King’ – These Leeds United fans heap praise on key man after huge win

Leeds United secured a massive three points against promotion rivals Fulham this afternoon to move eight points clear of third-place in the Championship.

A Patrick Bamford goal gave the Whites the lead in the first-half but they were second best for large spells of the opening 45 minutes as the Cottagers surprisingly dominated possession.

However, the introduction of Pablo Hernandez at half-time changed everything. The classy Spaniard helped the hosts control the game and his influence helped bring two second half goals, with the first coming from Ezgjan Alioski to settle any nerves.

The third, from Jack Harrison, after a sublime ball from Hernandez, sealed the win and put Leeds in a commanding position as they close in on a return to the Premier League.

As you would expect, the fans were delighted with the impact of the experienced midfielder and they took to Twitter to praise the impact he made. Here we look at some of the comments…

We owe it to Pablo Hernández – not fit enough to last a full half and 3+ months without playing – to never forget the context in which he entered and changed that game. In the good and bad, he’s always taken responsibility beyond what we can reasonably expect. #LUFC — LUFC Blog (@lufcblog_) June 27, 2020

Please @LUFC make Pablo a player/coach do not let him leave #LUFC — Leeds Fan in Chicago (@ChicagoWhite) June 27, 2020

Keep Pablo fit and we could actually do this!!! #lufc — Lee clark 💙💛 (@leenashley) June 27, 2020

Until pablo I was never happy

I needed so much more #Lufc #Leeds — SID (@sidddy9) June 27, 2020

Pablo will always be the king! #lufc — Daz France ™ (@DazF3110) June 27, 2020

Ok it was nearly 2 hours ago now but I think I have just stopped saying “oh Pablo” about that pass….no other player in the league does that end of….we are blessed to have him #lufc — Mark Reid (@witneywhite) June 27, 2020

Pablo came on at half time, changed the game and then went off before full time. He’s actually incredible #lufc — Ben Lloyd (@LUFCBen3) June 27, 2020