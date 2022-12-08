Bleak severity of Sheffield United injury blow emerges ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Sheffield United are facing the prospect of chasing automatic promotion without the service of Rhys Norrington-Davies until February following the defender’s hamstring surgery.

Norrington-Davies has been absent since Sheffield United’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry City on October 19th, after limping out of that game on only 12 minutes. He’s missed the following six Championship fixtures and was robbed of the chance of travelling with Wales for the World Cup in Qatar, having looked a certainty for Rob Page’s squad.

It’s now emerged in a report from The Sun that Norrington-Davies will be out of action until February after hamstring surgery and is facing at least another 10 weeks on the sidelines.

That’s going to be a particular blow for the promotion-chasing Blades, who resume their season on Saturday with a clash against Huddersfield Town.

Norrington-Davies, 23, had made 15 appearances in the Championship prior to his injury, featuring mainly as a left-sided centre-back in Paul Heckingbottom’s 3-5-2 system, offering balance alongside the likes of John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Heckingbottom’s side had won four of five fixtures heading into the World Cup break, moving them into second in the table behind only Burnley in the Championship standings.

They face lowly Huddersfield and Wigan heading into Christmas before a festive period with fixtures against Coventry City, Blackpool and QPR.

The Verdict

This is a massive blow for Sheffield United.

Norrington-Davies had been one of the Blades’ better performers this season defensively and the timing of his injury was particularly cruel, given he was cementing a place in Heckingbottom’s side regularly and on the cusp of the World Cup.

The positive here, though, is that the Welshman will be back before the end of the season. The timing of that in February could be huge for the Blades and their late surge for the top-two.

