Burnley won the Championship title last night thanks to a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

It's been a memorable season for Vincent Kompany's side, who won promotion on Good Friday with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Since then they've been waiting patiently for the title to follow, which it did last night on a sweet evening at their local rivals - Manuel Benson's goal on 66 minutes settling the contest.

How did Blackburn 0-1 Burnley unfold?

Blackburn had the better of the contest at Ewood Park and were frustrating Burnley beyond the hour, with an extended wait for title confirmation looking on the cards.

However, Benson stepped off the bench in the second-half to curl Burnley to victory with a magnificent finish, sealing the title in the process.

Should Blackburn of had a penalty v Burnley?

As Blackburn searched for a goal in the game, there were huge appeals for a penalty as Callum Brittain piled a shot towards goal that Ashley Barnes blocked with his arm.

Whilst there were Burnley players, including goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, beyond Barnes, there's little denying the striker stretched his arm towards the ball in an attempt to block it.

These fans underlined that:

Whilst it was a Blackburn thread where the discussion had sparked, the Burnley fans were ready to rub salt in the wounds.

Barnes' 'Hand of God' was a common theme:

Other Burnley fans commented:

And, finally, this pair of Burnley fans had the last laugh, with the league title won in Blackburn's own back yard.