Sheffield Wednesday fans have been left questioning why they weren't awarded a penalty in last night's South Yorkshire derby defeat to Barnsley after footage emerged of a potential handball.

Wednesday's 23-game League One unbeaten run came to an end at Oakwell last night courtesy of a 4-2 defeat to the Tykes, who flew into a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Devante Cole and James Norwood inside 15 minutes.

Lee Gregory's brace dragged the Owls back level but Max Watters put the hosts back ahead seven minutes from time and then Liam Kitching wrapped up the result in stoppage time.

Plymouth Argyle's win against Accrington Stanley means Wednesday have dropped to second in the League One table - though they do have two games in hand over the Pilgrims.

It was a frustrating evening for the Owls but perhaps one that could have gone differently had they been awarded a penalty for a potential handball while the game was in the balance.

Footage has emerged of the incident on Twitter and left many Wednesday fans questioning why they weren't given a spot-kick...