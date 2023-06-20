Stefan Johansen insists he has no problem with Gareth Ainsworth, as he revealed his regret at not achieving more with QPR following his departure.

Stefan Johansen leaves QPR

The midfielder had been an important player for the R’s after joining the club, initially on loan, from Fulham in January 2021. However, his influence on the side reduced after Ainsworth’s appointment, and he regularly didn’t make the XI during the run-in as they battled to stay in the Championship.

There had been claims that the Norwegian had fallen out with Ainsworth, but those rumours were emphatically shut down by both.

However, it’s clear the 32-year-old is not suited to the style of play that the boss wants, so it was announced on Monday that Johansen would be leaving after his contract was mutually terminated.

And, speaking to the club’s media, the former Celtic man opened up on his relationship with the boss as he also assessed his time in the capital.

“There is no bad blood at all, I have had conversations with the club and I think it’s time to move on. It suits all parties that I am leaving now. I have had a great time but do wish that I could have achieved what I came here to do, which was promotion to the Premier League. From the moment Gareth (Ainsworth) walked through the door we got on really well. We respect each other and have a strong relationship. He is a great guy and I leave the club with him as a good friend.

“We’ve had two strange seasons - we started off so well and then fell away. Obviously you can blame whatever you want; people not performing, injuries, but that’s the facts and that’s something that will forever sit disappointed within me. It’s sad to leave without achieving that.

“Football doesn’t always work how you want it to, but it’s been good, and I have made some great friends within this club. I can’t thank them enough. QPR will always be in my heart.”

QPR summer transfer plans

This is a very honest message from Johansen, and it’s nice to see such comments from a player. Clearly, he didn’t have any issues with Ainsworth, and that shows he dealt with the midfielder with respect and class, even when he knew he wasn’t going to be a key figure in his team - which is how it should be.

So, as Johansen says, this is a move that suits all parties, and he will no doubt be looking to get more minutes elsewhere at a different club. Meanwhile, Ainsworth will want to bring in his own players as he looks to reshape the squad this summer.

It’s going to be another huge summer for QPR, as they bring in a new director of football and then look to back Ainsworth as much as possible, with a few more departures expected as well.