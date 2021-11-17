Blades legend Tony Currie issues verdict for remainder of Sheffield United’s season

Sheffield United legend Tony Currie believes that the Blades can still win promotion this season in the Sky Bet Championship but has urged them to take more shots at goal when they get the chance.

The Blades have not had it all their own way at all so far this season in the second tier and whilst Fulham and West Brom have bounced back from their relegations pretty quickly to find themselves well in the promotion picture, United are in the wrong half of the standings.

They still have time to turn things around, though, and get on a run of form with them possessing a squad that still has plenty of quality on paper, and Currie believes that a promotion-winning campaign, even via the play-offs, isn’t off of the cards just yet.

Speaking to Alan Biggs and quoted by the Sheffield Star, Currie said:

“The football is still nearly as good.

“We’ve got some great players still and I think the squad is good enough to go up.

“There’s not a lot wrong apart from the fact that we don’t shoot enough…and we don’t pick out a red and white shirt with a cross.

“Flecky and Ollie, they’ve got two great shots on them and they hardly shoot at all.”

The Verdict

Few are better placed than Currie to hand advice to the current Sheffield United squad and so, from a Blades perspective, the hope will be that the players heed his words and perhaps start climbing the table.

There’s talent inside the Blades’ dressing room, it just needs to produce the goods on the pitch more consistently and, now we’re heading into the most hectic period of the campaign, there’s no better time than now to start getting on a run.

Quiz: Have Sheffield United ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 St Mary's? Yes No