Blackpool’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

The last five years have been nothing but progression for Blackpool, who have won two promotions and had a much-welcomed change in ownership in that time.

The Seasiders won the League Two play-off final in 2017 and two years later were purchased by supporter Simon Sadler, who has continued to invested in his beloved club.

Blackpool won promotion back to the Championship last season thanks to Neil Critchey’s management and some smart recruitment, and they are more-than holding their own in the second tier this season.

Along that journey though it hasn’t always been plain sailing and amongst the signings that worked out, there has been players who arrived at Bloomfield Road who haven’t lived up to their potential – let’s look at two of those who fit that criteria.

Joe Nuttall

When Blackpool paid a fee to Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2019 for Nuttall, it represented what new owner Sadler was all about – he was going to invest wisely in his team with young talents who could progress with the Tangerines.

Unfortunately for Nuttall though, it didn’t transpire that way for him.

Nuttall had scored two goals in 15 appearances for Blackburn in the Championship so the expectation was that he could drop down a level and be a regular scorer.

Having featured 27 times in League One during the 2019-20 season before it was cut short due to COVID, Nuttall scored just twice in that campaign and Neil Critchley clearly saw enough in pre-season to not want the striker to be in his plans going forward.

Nuttall has since moved on to Scunthorpe United earlier this year of League Two, ending his two-and-a-half year spell at Bloomfield Road having not played since 2020.

Ryan Hardie

The other player to make this list is Hardie, who like Nuttall was a young striker with potential and arrived just before the ex-Blackburn man in the summer of 2019 from Scottish giants Rangers.

Hardie had played 17 times for the Gers but had also been out on loan at multiple clubs, including St Mirren and Livingston – the latter who he scored seven times for in 22 appearances in Scotland’s top flight.

It was on the back of that particular spell away from Ibrox that Blackpool decided to buy Hardie, who was 22 years old at the time, but after just seven league appearances it was decided by then-manager Simon Grayson that the youngster should spend the rest of the season in League Two with Plymouth.

Hardie never returned to the club – he joined the Pilgrims on a season-long loan in the summer of 2020 before making the move permanent in January 2021 and he’s flourished at Home Park ever since, with 16 goals in 33 League One appearances this season.

He could end up being one of the players that Neil Critchley regrets letting go in the future – especially if he gets a move to a Championship club off the back of his recent form.