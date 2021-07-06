Blackpool’s position explained as they try to keep hold of Nottingham Forest & Blackburn Rovers transfer target

Blackpool remain determined to keep Jerry Yates at the club this season and they have moved to tie the forward down to a new deal.

The 24-year-old only joined the Tangerines last year but he enjoyed a remarkable first season with the club, scoring 21 goals as Neil Critchley’s men won promotion to the Championship.

As you would expect, such form caught the eye, with Nottingham Forest and Blackburn both linked with Yates ahead of the summer window.

However, Blackpool have no intention of selling and Football Insider have confirmed that talks are underway with the former Rotherham man to reward him with a new and improved deal.

Yates currently has two years left on his deal, whilst the club have an option to extend that by 12 months, so there’s no rush to tie him down to a new contract, but the deal would reflect his importance to the team.

Blackburn may be the first club to test Blackpool’s resolve though, with Yates supposedly seen as a replacement for Adam Armstrong, who is attracting interest from Southampton.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see that Blackpool are trying to reward Yates because he has been superb since joining the club and would thoroughly deserve a pay rise given the role he played in helping the side to the Championship.

That would also end any talks of the player leaving, so it would be a big boost for Critchley as he tries to build a team that can make a mark in the second tier.

Sorting the new deal will have to be a priority for Blackpool and it will be interesting to see if Yates signs considering the interest in him.

