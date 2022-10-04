Blackpool’s Michael Appleton drops “more dangerous” Sunderland claim

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has claimed that injuries to striker Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms make Sunderland “more dangerous” at times and “a little unpredictable”.

Stewart is not expected back until November at the earliest after picking up a thigh issue in August while Simms is still sidelined due to a toe injury meaning that the Black Cats will head into tonight’s Championship tie at the Stadium of Light without a recognised striker.

Tony Mowbray’s side dealt with the issue well ahead of the international break – beating Reading 3-0 and drawing with 2-2 with Watford – but may feel that they could’ve got more out of Saturday’s stalemate with Preston North End if they’d had an out-and-out number nine to call upon.

Appleton does not buy into the idea that a lack of a striker will make Sunderland an easier proposition for Blackpool this evening, in fact, in an interview with The Gazette, he claimed that it makes the unpredictable and at times more dangerous.

He explained: “It does make them a little unpredictable.

“I had a similar sort of problem a couple of seasons ago where we went through a long spell of having no strikers and I had to do a similar thing and it isn’t easy.

“What I would say is that the players filling in those roles are pretty decent players, they’re good footballers.

“But it’s a situation where normally with Stewart and Simms up top they’re a little bit more predictable. That’s not to say it’s easy to cope with or deal with, it just means you know what’s coming.

“Whereas now they’re a little bit more fluid and expansive and can at times be more dangerous.”

The Verdict

You can certainly see where Appleton is coming from here.

The injuries to Stewart and Simms threatened to derail Sunderland’s strong start to the season but they’ve dealt with it really well.

Mowbray has opted to use his other attackers as false nines, which has allowed him to get lots of creative players onto the pitch at once and cause real issues for opposition sides.

While they may not have the striker’s instinct that Stewart or Simms would bring, the forced change has made the Black Cats quite a unique threat – at times more dangerous and certainly unpredictable.