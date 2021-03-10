Blackpool’s Jordan Thorniley named FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month for February

Blackpool defender Jordan Thorniley has been named the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month for February after winning an impressive 61% of the public vote.

After being out in the cold through the first half of the season, the centre-back has made a remarkable return to the starting XI and was ever-present as the Tangerines took 12 points from a possible 15 last month.

Thorniley made 11 clearances as he helped his side keep four clean sheets and rewarded the manager’s newfound faith in him.

His performances have earned him the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month award for February after he won 61% of the public vote.

Lincoln City playmaker Jorge Grant received the second-largest share of the vote with 29%, followed by Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke with 19%.

Peterborough United forward Jonson Clarke-Harris (3%), Oxford United defender Robert Atkinson (2%), and Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy (1%) were also nominated.