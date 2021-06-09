Blackpool’s Jerry Yates named FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Season

Blackpool striker Jerry Yates has been named the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Season after earning 47% of the public vote.

The Tangerines won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in the 2020/21 campaign and Yates was their key man in the final third.

The striker scored 21 times for the North West club and showed his quality as a creator as well by providing eight assists.

His influence was clear to see during Blackpool’s play-off run as he added either a goal or an assist in both legs of their semi-final and in the final at Wembley.

The 24-year-old narrowly beat out Lincoln City goalkeeper Alex Palmer, who received 43% of the vote, to the prize, while Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady was third with 4%.

Hull City midfielder George Honeyman (3%), Peterborough United forward Jonson Clarke-Harris (2%), and Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson (1%) were also nominated.