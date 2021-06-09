GMS Fans' Player of the month
Blackpool’s Jerry Yates named FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Season
Blackpool striker Jerry Yates has been named the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Season after earning 47% of the public vote.
The Tangerines won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in the 2020/21 campaign and Yates was their key man in the final third.
The striker scored 21 times for the North West club and showed his quality as a creator as well by providing eight assists.
His influence was clear to see during Blackpool’s play-off run as he added either a goal or an assist in both legs of their semi-final and in the final at Wembley.
Yates’ impressive form has earned him the League One Player of the Season award after he received 47% of the fan vote.
The 24-year-old narrowly beat out Lincoln City goalkeeper Alex Palmer, who received 43% of the vote, to the prize, while Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady was third with 4%.
Hull City midfielder George Honeyman (3%), Peterborough United forward Jonson Clarke-Harris (2%), and Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson (1%) were also nominated.