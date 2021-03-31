Blackpool’s Jerry Yates named FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month for March

Blackpool striker Jerry Yates has been named the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month for March after winning 38% of the fan vote.

The Tangerines marksman has been in fantastic form over the past month, helping his side go unbeaten and take 14 points as they forced themselves back into the top six.

Yates caused constant issues for opposition defences in March, scoring four times and taking 17 shots as he continued his impressive 2020/21 campaign.

The 24-year-old has been rewarded for his performances by winning the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month award for March – having earned 38% of the public vote.

Yates narrowly beat Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale, who received 34% of the vote, to the award.

Peterborough United playmaker Sammie Szmodics received the third-highest share with 12%, followed by Charlton Athletic striker Conor Washington with 9%, Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien with 7%, and Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram with 1%.