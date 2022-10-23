Blackpool’s financial demands revealed as Rangers plot January transfer swoop for key man

Blackpool will demand £5m for striker Jerry Yates after his impressive start to the season caught attention from Rangers among other clubs.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals in the Championship last season but he has already matched that total in the current campaign after his brace in the derby victory over Preston North End on Saturday.

So, interest in the player was perhaps inevitable and the Daily Record have claimed that the Seasiders will demand £5m before they consider cashing in on Yates, who currently has a deal until the summer of 2024.

However, the update does also state that the Ibrox outfit won’t have a free run at the player, as there is other interest in the former Rotherham man.

Michael Appleton will be keen to keep hold of Yates as he looks to build a team that is capable of pulling clear of any relegation fight, with Blackpool currently 18th in the table.

Meanwhile, Rangers trail Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and will be keen to strengthen in the January window.

Can you remember how much Blackpool paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Kaspars Gorkss £10k £135k £400k £1m

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Yates is attracting interest as his form this season has been superb, not only with the good goal return but also his all-round performances.

With that in mind, you could argue that Blackpool should be demanding more, although the contract situation is a factor.

But, January is still a while away but it could be a tough month for Blackpool fans who will not want to lose Yates in the New Year.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.