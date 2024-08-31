Key Takeaways Wycombe held Blackpool to an entertaining draw in which Daniel Udoh stood out.

Wycombe's Ravizzoli saved crucial chances, Hartridge impressed, and Udoh's prowess led the team to a solid performance.

Blackpool's winless streak continues, while both teams remain unbeaten in their last three matches.

Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers played out an entertaining draw in the beautiful sunshine at lunchtime. Matt Bloomfield's men were twice pegged-back after leading, with a standout performance from Daniel Udoh being the main talking point for the Chairboys.

The hosts started well, but came unstuck when Wanderers star Udoh dispossessed his former teammate Matt Pennington at the Blackpool byline. His cross deflected to Garath McCleary, who headed past a stranded Richard O'Donnell.

Richard Keogh's Seasiders were frustrated as Ashley Fletcher and Dominic Ballard squandered two massive chances to level the affair. They continued to probe with some great crosses into the Wycombe box, getting their reward towards the end of the second half. Kyle Joseph's unmarked header beat Franco Ravizzoli from a corner.

After the goal, the Chairboys matched Blackpool's shape and opted to switch to a back three. This proved pivotal as they managed to grab a foothold in the game in the second half.

Ten minutes from time, Alex Hartridge wriggled past his man and laid the ball off to Udoh. The ex-Shrewsbury Town striker blasted a strike past O'Donnell to give Bloomfield's men the lead again.

Again, the hosts pegged Wycombe back with five minutes to go. Substitute Jake Beesley headed home from a Lee Evans cross, which looked miles offside.

The game ended all square, as Blackpool remain winless in League One and are still in the hunt for a first win over their Buckinghamshire opponents since 2004. Both sides are now unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, which is a more positive stat for Keogh's men.

Having watched the enthralling encounter, here are the Wycombe player ratings.

Wycombe Wanderers player ratings

Franco Ravizzoli - 9

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

The Argentine needed a big display after the signing of Shamal George on deadline day, and he delivered one today.

The former MK Dons keeper came up with several crucial saves, including a stunning double save to deny Blackpool a late winner. His anticipation and reading of the game were second to none, another top drawer performance that Wycombe fans have become accustomed to.

Jack Grimmer - 6 (Substituted with Declan Skura 65')

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

The Wycombe captain started at his natural right-back position, but was moved to the right of a back three after the concession of the first goal.

Jack Grimmer performed modestly, with some great reads. However, a few loose passes plagued the defender's performance as he was withdrawn in favour of Declan Skura.

Joe Low - 7

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

The Wales under-21 defender was once again a rock at the back for the Chairboys. He certainly had his work cut out for him with Ballard posing a real threat in the first-half. However, Low had an answer for every question the attacker asked of him.

He didn't look as confident as he had done in previous fixtures though, with some very nervy moments throughout the game.

Alex Hartridge - 7

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

It would be fair to call this Hartridge's best performance in the light and dark blue so far. Chipping in with an assist and looking imperious at the back, the former Exeter City man barely put a foot wrong.

Wycombe were very lucky though, when a lapse in concentration saw the defender allow Joseph to break free and barrel towards goal. Thankfully, his teammates were there to bail him out in that particular scenario.

Daniel Harvie - 8

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Similarly to Hartridge, this was arguably Dan Harvie's best performance in a Wanderers shirt to date. After being moved to left wing-back, the summer signing was superb.

He played some great infield passes to the midfielders alongside him, whilst also keeping the immensely talented Rob Apter in his back pocket all afternoon.

Aaron Morley - 6

On his full Wycombe debut, Aaron Morley didn't have the impact he'd have hoped for but still put in a steady shift in the middle of the park. The midfielder's excellent passing looks to be a valuable asset, as his ability to look up and pick out a pass is superb.

There was a real sense of anticipation when the Bolton Wanderers loanee had a free-kick from close range, but Morley's shot was high and wide.

Josh Scowen - 6

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

It was another game for the man who took the armband from Grimmer, where he went somewhat under the radar. Wycombe's midfield really struggled to get to grips with the game before the change of shape.

The number four was steady as well, not putting a foot wrong throughout the 90 minutes he played. A frustrating game for the fan favourite, as Wycombe's midfield unit wasn't as effective as it could've been.

Cameron Humphreys - 5 (Substituted with Richard Kone 65')

Cameron Humphreys couldn't build on his tremendous debut against Rotherham United last week, as this match in particular seemed to really not suit his skill set.

The Ipswich Town loanee just couldn't get involved in the game like he'd have hoped. Again, there were no negatives to report, as sometimes that happens in football. It was just a quiet afternoon for Humphreys.

Garath McCleary - 7 (Substituted with Gideon Kodua 88')

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

The former Reading fan favourite opened his account for the season early into proceedings. A great instinctive header past O'Donnell showed that the veteran winger still had plenty left to offer.

He was moved to accompany Udoh as his striker partner in the change of formation, where he struggled to make an impact before being replaced by Gideon Kodua.

Kieran Sadlier - 6 (Substituted with Jasper Pattenden 54')

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Wycombe's Irish winger was unable to keep up his record of averaging a goal contribution per game in League One this season.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel managed to keep Kieran Sadlier quiet, not allowing the dangerman an inch in the first half. Switching to right-wing-back after the first equalizer, the Irishman was swapped with Jasper Pattenden early in the second half, who was more suited to play that role.

Daniel Udoh - 9 (Substituted with Tyreeq Bakinson 88')

The ex-Shrew was the star of the show today. He set up the first Wycombe goal early on as he disposed former teammate Pennington and dinked a lovely ball into the box that McCleary headed home. His hold-up play was excellent, linking up well with his teammates in the middle of the park.

The attacker then opened his league account in light and dark blue, after picking up a pass from Hartridge. He thundered the ball past O'Donnell from the edge of the box, wheeling away in celebration to enjoy the moment with his new fans.

Substitutes

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Declan Skura - 7: Skura looked assured in his brief league debut, getting the better of veteran striker Jordan Rhodes on multiple occasions.

The 22-year-old will no doubt be in line for a starting place soon, as he's impressed in multiple outings so far this season.

Jasper Pattenden - 6: The ex-Worthing wing-back has started to become a more firm fixture in the squad for Bloomfield's men this season. He came on in place of Sadlier, as he suited the switch in shape.

Pattenden was kept on his toes and defended resolutely, whilst offering another avenue of attack with his smart overlapping runs.

Richard Kone - 7: The winning goalscorer from Wednesday night dropped to the bench for the first time in the league this season, as Udoh was favoured over the Ivorian.

Tyreeq Bakinson and Gideon Kodua - N/A: Both entered late into the match, therefore there wasn't sufficient time for them to be graded on their performances.

He certainly had an impact on the game, being involved in several attacking moves in what was a revitalized Wycombe following his introduction.