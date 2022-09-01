Blackpool working on deal for Brighton attacker

Blackpool are working on a deal to sign attacker Zac Emmerson from Brighton, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Currently a member of Brighton academy ranks, the 18-year-old scored 29 goals in 38 league games for the Seagulls’ Under 18s side in the last two seasons.

Now though, it seems as though the teenager could soon be on the move, in order to enjoy more regular first-team football in the coming campaign.

According to this latest update, Blackpool are now looking to rush through a deal to sign the forward, before the window closes this evening.

It is thought that Seasiders manager Michael Appleton could be willing to give the attacker a chance to prove himself at senior level in the coming campaign.

A mixed start to the season mean that Blackpool sit 15th in the early Championship standings, with two wins, two draws and three defeats from their seven league games so far.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be something of a risky signing for Blackpool.

With Josh Bowler seemingly on his way to Nottingham Forest, the Seasiders are surely going to need to add to their attacking options before the window closes.

Emmerson’s record with Brighton at Under 18s level is certainly promising, but the Championship is a big step up from from that, so there would be a lot of pressure on the 18-year-old.

It remains to be seen if that is something he would be able to cope with, meaning you wonder whether the club may need to look for some more experienced and established options as well.