Blackpool winger opens up on injury issues after latest setback

Keshi Anderson has taken to social media to open up on his injury issues this season after suffering another setback in his bid to return to the Blackpool team.

The midfielder was named in Blackpool’s squad against Luton for the first time this season and came on at half-time against the Hatters.

The 27-year-old only last until the 80th minute however as he hobbled off suffering another setback having only just recovered from a quad complaint.

Anderson suffered a hamstring injury after chasing back to make a crucial last-ditch tackle and immediately clutched the back of his leg before being replaced by Theo Corbeanu.

Whilst a full prognosis is yet to be given, manager Michael Appleton told The Blackpool Gazette that he’s unlikely to play again before the World Cup break – a major blow for both Anderson and Blackpool.

Anderson took to Twitter to update supporters on his latest setback, writing: “Absolutely gutted after today!

"A tough three months of the season; mentally, physically and emotionally. "My teammates and everyone around the club know how hard I've worked and how eager I was to be back out there with the boys again. The warm reception at half time was incredible. "Believe me when I say I'm doing everything I can to come back fit and strong every time and this will be no different. I will be back better and stronger. Hopefully with a little bit of luck on my side as well." Absolutely gutted after today! A tough 3 months of the season; mentally, physically & emotionally. My teammates and everyone around the club know how hard I've worked and how eager I was to be back out there with the boys again. The warm reception at half time was incredible 🧡🍊 — Free Palestine 🇵🇸 (@KeshMan_) November 5, 2022

Anderson was a key player last season for the Tangerines as they made their return to the Championship after an absence of six years.

Having made eight goal contributions in 32 games, Anderson played a big part in a comfortable season in the second tier for Blackpool and will be a huge miss once again as he recovers from this latest setback.

The Verdict

It’s a huge shame for Blackpool who have missed his experience and quality in this team.

He adds a clinical edge and can change games quickly with his ability to shoot from distance. Not only that, but his link up play is a vital cog in the final third as he showcased on many occasions last season.

It’s desperately bad luck for Anderson who will be hoping his injury isn’t as bad as first feared.