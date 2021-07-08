Blackpool will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

After years of fan frustration and protests, Blackpool are finally back on the right track after getting rid of the Oyston family – and success has returned on the pitch.

Even though the Oystons were in charge when Blackpool had their finest hour of the 21st century when they made it to the Premier League, there was much anger at their running of the club especially in the last few years and thankfully for them Simon Sadler swooped in 2019 to purchase the Seasiders.

In the first season under Sadler’s ownership, Blackpool finished 13th in a curtailed League One campaign but last season was triumphant as the Lancashire side returned to the Championship thanks to a play-off final victory over Lincoln City.

Head coach Neil Critchley has been active in the transfer market this summer, bringing seven players in already and there’s scope for more to arrive at Bloomfield Road before the start of the season.

Let’s look at three transfer situations that the club will want to sort out as soon as possible – including an outgoing one.

Jerry Yates

After scoring 21 goals last season for the Seasiders, Jerry Yates was always going to attract transfer interest from the Championship this summer.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers as they all look to bolster their frontline but with Blackpool’s promotion to the Championship that makes a deal for Yates even harder.

Blackpool are in a strong position in regards to Yates’ contract, with it running until 2023 and the club can extend it until 2024 if they wish, however according to Football Insider new contract talks have begun with the sharp-shooter in a move which you would assume is to make sure the striker is compensated financially for his efforts for the Seasiders.

Elliot Embleton

Blackpool exploited the loan market very well last season and they were able to snag a midfielder from promotion rivals Sunderland for the second half of the campaign in Elliot Embleton.

Embleton played a key part in Blackpool’s success, scoring in the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Oxford United and then assisting Kenny Dougall’s first goal in the final against Lincoln.

The Seasiders would apparently love to try and bring Embleton to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal, but it may be a bit more complicated than that.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has revealed that the 22-year-old will get a chance to prove himself in pre-season, which could mean the end of Blackpool’s hopes of bringing him back.

Jordan Gabriel

Similarly to Embleton, Gabriel had a fine campaign at right-back having joined from Nottingham Forest as he battled with Ollie Turton for the role.

The 22-year-old played 29 times in the league but did not feature in the play-off final – however with Turton moving on to Huddersfield there is a gap to be filled, with Callum Connolly potentially playing there.

Gabriel though is a transfer target this summer for Blackpool according to Alan Nixon, but they face competition in the form of the exact same team that they lost Turton to in the Terriers and they will be hoping to get that one over the line to see him return to Bloomfield Road.