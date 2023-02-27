“Blackpool, Wigan and Cardiff” – Who will be relegated from the Championship? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town currently occupy the bottom three in the Championship and have all had bitterly disappointing campaigns up to this point.

The trio have changed manager recently, with the former and latter playing under a third different manager this season right now, but in the short term it has not yet become clearer whether they are better off or not.

Cardiff City, Rotherham United and Birmingham City are certainly not out of the mire yet, while Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City require a couple of victories to start feeling safe about their second tier status.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see who they believe will drop to League One, with around a third of the season remaining…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Unfortunately for the three teams that are in the drop zone at present, I think it’ll be those three.

I like what (Shaun) Maloney has done at Wigan in recent weeks, but looking at their fixtures, they still have to play a lot of top teams which could make survival tough.

It’s a similar situation for Huddersfield, who I can unfortunately see dropping down despite the Neil Warnock effect.

Of course it could all change but the bottom three as they are now look the likeliest to go down in my opinion.

Josh Cole

There are still plenty of twists and turns left this season in the Championship, it would not be at all surprising if Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City are unable to avoid the drop.

While the Latics and the Seasiders are currently in the relegation zone, the Bluebirds hold a four point advantage over Huddersfield Town.

Blackpool, Wigan and Cardiff have all struggled for goals this season and a failure to address this issue may result in heartbreak later this year.

The Terriers’ decision to hand over the reins to Neil Warnock could prove to be a turning point in their season as the managerial veteran knows what it takes to succeed at this level.

With Huddersfield set to take on Cardiff in the penultimate weekend of the 2022/23 campaign, this clash could have a major impact on the future of these two clubs.

Marcus Ally

It does not feel like a side is going to improve significantly between now and the end of the season.

However, I believe Neil Warnock can find a way of making Huddersfield the best of a bad bunch.

Rotherham United’s spirit and January business should see them narrowly beat the drop and on the whole, impacted by Callum Robinson’s injury, Cardiff City are unlikely to score the goals required for them to pull away.

Blackpool have got worse under Mick McCarthy while it is hard to see Wigan drawing their way out of trouble, so the bottom two and the Bluebirds are my three selections, with Warnock finding an escape route with Huddersfield in unspectacular fashion.