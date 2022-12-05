Blackpool weighing up potential transfer swoop for 24-y/o midfielder

Blackpool are interested in Estoril’s Loreintz Rosier as they look to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window.

It’s been a tough campaign for the Seasiders, who sit 23rd in the Championship after suffering four successive defeats leading into the World Cup break.

Therefore, Michael Appleton’s side are in a battle to survive and he will hope to be active in the New Year to improve the squad.

And, The Gazette have revealed that Rosier is someone that is on Blackpool’s radar, with the powerful midfielder thought to be available to leave Portuguese top-flight side Estoril next month.

That’s because the 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer, so they recognise that this is the last chance to get a fee for Rosier, who had been a target for Blackpool in the summer.

However, it should be noted that the report claims the recruitment team at Bloomfield Road have plenty of other targets under consideration, with Rosier said not to be a ‘prime target’ as of now.

The Frenchman has played 12 games for Estoril this season in the league.

The verdict

This is an interesting one as Rosier is clearly someone that Blackpool have had their eye on for some time and he would certainly have the physical qualities to cope with the Championship.

The poor season so far has highlighted the need for reinforcements and the fans will be hoping for a busy January to help this group.

So, it will be intriguing to see what business does get done and whether a move for Rosier does materialise as his contract status means he will be available for a modest price.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.