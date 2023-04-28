Blackpool and Millwall will both be desperate to secure a positive result when they face each other tonight at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders are currently three points adrift of safety with two games left to play and thus simply cannot afford to suffer a defeat at the hands of the Lions.

Blackpool managed to secure a confidence-boosting victory over Birmingham City last weekend and will be aiming to use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage this evening.

A second-half strike from Ian Poveda turned out to be the only goal of the game at St Andrew's.

If Blackpool beat Millwall, they will place Huddersfield Town, who are 21st in the league standings, under a considerable amount of pressure ahead of their meeting with Cardiff City on Sunday.

As for the Lions, they are still very much in contention for a play-off place despite their recent dip in form.

Millwall have only managed to win one of their last six league fixtures and produced a disappointing display during their recent defeat to Wigan Athletic.

What is David Prutton's prediction for Blackpool vs Millwall?

Ahead of tonight's game, EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that this fixture will end in a 1-1 draw.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: "What a game to kick off the weekend!

"Only a win will really do for Blackpool if they want to keep in the survival hunt, and the home fans will be roaring them forward on Friday night.

"Millwall have let their play-off hopes slip away.

"It seemed in their grasp a few weeks ago, but a poor run has seen them slip out of the top six.

"This is a chance to set things right, but I think it will be a draw."

Will David Prutton's prediction turn out to be correct?

When you consider the situation that these two sides find themselves in with two games left to play, neither set of supporters will be particularly satisfied with a draw.

If both teams opt to attack from the outset, this could turn out to be an enthralling affair.

Given that Blackpool have only drawn one of their last 10 league games and Millwall have only been forced to settle for a point in two of their previous 10 matches, it would not be a shock if Prutton's prediction turns out to be wide of the mark.

While Blackpool are set to turn to the likes of Poveda, Morgan Rogers and Josh Bowler for inspiration this evening, Millwall will be hoping that their top-scorer Tom Bradshaw will be firing on all cylinders.