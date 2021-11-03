Blackpool v Stoke City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Blackpool and Stoke will face off on Wednesday night in what is, ultimately, a top-six clash. Both sides have found themselves fighting for a play-off spot and will want to get another valuable three points on the board in a bid to strengthen their current positions.

The Seasiders have crept into the top six positions in recent weeks and a result today will be enough to ensure they clamber back into them again. The Potters on the other hand are now sliding down the table but only temporarily. A win for them could see them fly up to as high as fifth in a league that, as ever, is so close and hard to predict.

It’ll be a closely fought match then, with both sides desperate to topple the other.

Whichever side can get the better result will be in a fantastic position heading into the weekend – and here’s all you need to know ahead of this tie.

Latest Team News

Blackpool are still without their first-choice shot-stopper in Chris Maxwell and frequent goalscorer Shayne Lavery will also be sidelined for the fixture. The side should be able to manage though, as they did against Preston and Sheffield United, with stand-ins Gary Madine and Daniel Grimshaw performing admirably in their absence.

For Stoke, Sam Clucas may be in contention for the Potters but it is debatable and there may not be many returns from the sidelines or fresh news in terms of injury for the side ahead of the game. Stoke though have lost four of their last five games and were held to a draw by struggling Cardiff at the weekend – so may freshen the squad up anyways, regardless of any injuries.

Is there a live stream?

The game should be available for viewing on Sky Sports via their red button feature. If you head over to the featured game and press the button, then it will give you the full selection of fixtures – and from there, you can choose the Blackpool and Stoke match.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this game and all the other midweek fixtures will be at 7:45pm.