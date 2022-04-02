Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackpool News

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest: Team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Blackpool and Nottingham Forest kick-off the Sky Bet Championship action for Saturday as they clash at Bloomfield Road.

Both sides will be pleased with their work so far this year and now they’ll be eager to finish things off on a high as we enter the final weeks of the campaign.

Here’s all the key info for today’s clash…

Team news

The teams are in for this one. Jerry Yates and Gary Madine will lead the line for the Pool, whilst Forest see Brice Samba and Scott McKenna return to the XI.

Score prediction

Forest perhaps need the three points more, so we’ll go with a 2-1 win for the Reds.

Is there a live stream?

Blackpool v Forest is live on Sky Sports this lunchtime with it being shown on their Main Event and Football channels.

Highlights will also be shown on EFL on Quest this evening at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is 12:30 this lunchtime.


