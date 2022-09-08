Blackpool v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Blackpool host a game against Middlesbrough this Saturday.

The Tangerines are having a bit of an up and down season so far with three wins, two draws and three losses under their belt so far.

However, the Seasiders come into this game on the back of a win against Huddersfield Town so Michael Appleton will be eager for his side get another positive result.

That being said, Huddersfield had a goal not given because of a failure with goal line technology showing it was a tight affair between the sides.

Middlesbrough on the other hand, have had a slow start to the season ,picking up their first win at the end of August against Swansea City.

Since then they’ve lost to Watford in the last minute but then beat local rivals Sunderland 1-0 on Monday.

Therefore, Chris Wilder will be keen for his side to build some momentum and get a good run of results going.

Latest team news

Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson, Lewis Fiorini, Jake Beesley and Luke Garbutt are all injured for Blackpool.

However, there is some hope that on loan player Charlie Patino might be available for this game as he was making good progress.

That being said, if he is involved he will be on the bench.

Middlesbrough have been without goalkeeper Zack Steffen of late with Liam Roberts stepping up as number one.

Ahead of Monday’s game, Steffen failed a late fitness test but he could be available for this game.

Wilder said Darragh Lenihan’s ankle had to go down before they could scan it meaning he is likely to be out still.

Paddy McNair had to come off injured on Monday’s game but whether he will be fit is yet to be seen.

Score prediction

Both teams will want results from this game and will no doubt be eager to put in a strong performance.

Whilst Blackpool have had the more successful start to the season, Boro’s result against Sunderland on Monday will no doubt have given them more confidence for this game.

Therefore, we are backing Middlesbrough to carry the momentum and get a 1-0 win.

Is there a live stream?

There is no live stream of the game for viewers in the UK but audio commentary can be accessed via the club.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Saturday afternoon with a 3pm kick-off.