Blackpool v Huddersfield Town: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Blackpool host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this evening looking to build on their first league win of the season.

Neil Critchley’s side beat Fulham over the weekend and face Town at a good time. Carlos Corberan had overseen three consecutive wins prior to the international break, but his side were beaten by Stoke City on Saturday.

Tonight, both will have circled the fixture as an opportunity to pick up three points at Bloomfield Road.

As the build-up to kick-off looms, Football League World bring you everything you need to know:

Team News

Critchley has the opportunity to lean on a similar squad to the one that beat Fulham on Saturday.

Matty Virtue, Grant Ward, Demetri Mitchell, Owen Dale, CJ Hamilton and Gary Madine are the players unavailable due to their respective injury issues, whilst others like Oliver Casey, Callum Connolly and Reece James are pushing for a recall to the squad.

As for Huddersfield, Corberan is expected to bring Danel Sinani and Levi Colwill back into his starting XI after resting the pair at Stoke following international duty.

They will likely slot back into a 3-5-2 system, with Naby Sarr and Duane Holmes the obvious candidates to make way.

Pipa, Jordan Rhodes and Aaron Rowe remain Town’s long-term absentees.

Is there a live stream?

Yes.

Blackpool fans will be able to tune in on Tangerine TV for the price of £10 for a match pass.

Those of a Huddersfield persuasion will be pushed in the direction of iFollow HTAFC, where they can pay £10 for the pleasure of watching the game.

Alternatively, the game is available to Sky Sports subscribers on the red button.

What time is kick-off?

The game gets underway at 7:45pm, with confirmed team news coming an hour earlier.

The clash is one of six Championship fixtures across the country this evening.

