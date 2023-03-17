Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Blackpool and Coventry City will draw 1-1 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The two clubs have endured very different seasons, with the Seasiders battling relegation and Coventry in the race for the top six, but results in the last week look to have levelled the playing field a little.

Mick McCarthy will hope that Tuesday's stunning 6-1 victory over QPR can be the catalyst for their survival push and any sort of result on Saturday would help them head into the international break full of belief that staying up is possible.

Coventry, meanwhile, have lost pace in the race for the Championship play-offs courtesy of 1-1 draws against Hull City last weekend and Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening, which have left them six points back from the top six with nine games to play.

The Sky Blues will be desperate to cut that gap before next week's international break with a victory but, for Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted they will leave Bloomfield Road with one point rather than three.

He explained: "Where on earth did that come from? Out of nowhere, Blackpool come up with their performance of the season to thrash QPR 6-1. They are still four points off safety, but what a boost that will have been to their confidence.

"Coventry have had a frustrating week. Two draws in two winnable games has halted their push towards the top six. And after midweek this game has a very different look. I think this will be a draw."

The Verdict

Saturday's game could be a massive one for both clubs.

Any sort of result, including the 1-1 draw that Prutton is predicting, will help McCarthy's side head into the international break with momentum but a heavy defeat would set them back once again.

The last week has seen the top six start to move away from the chasing pack and though there is still a fair way to go, Coventry can't really afford to lose more ground in the play-off race.

A few days ago the trip to Bloomfield Road looked very winnable but Prutton is right, things look very different now.