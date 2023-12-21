Highlights Blackpool has had a decent start to their season in League One after being relegated from the Championship last season.

Despite their recent inconsistency, Blackpool is currently in eighth place in the table, just four points away from the play-off places.

Bristol Rovers, under new manager Matt Taylor, have had a good start with a league victory over Bolton Wanderers, but they are currently in 11th place, nine points away from the play-off places.

Blackpool take on Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road in League One on Saturday.

Neil Critchley returned for a second spell as Blackpool manager this summer, and it has been a decent start to life back in League One for the Seasiders after their relegation from the Championship last season.

However, the Tangerines have been inconsistent in recent weeks, and they suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

The Seasiders went ahead in the 25th minute when Jordan Rhodes headed home Karamoko Dembele's free-kick for his 14th goal of the season, but the U's equalised just seven minutes later through Elias Kachunga.

Cambridge were awarded a penalty just before the break when Gassan Ahadme was brought down by Dan Grimshaw, and the on-loan Ipswich striker converted the spot-kick to give his side the lead.

Paul Digby was sent off for the hosts for a second bookable offence in the 79th minute, but despite their numerical advantage, Blackpool could not find an equaliser.

Critchley's side currently sit eighth in the table, four points from the play-off places.

League One Table (As it stands December 18th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 21 21 48 2 Peterborough United 21 41 41 3 Oxford United 21 13 40 4 Stevenage 22 11 40 5 Bolton Wanderers 20 16 39 6 Derby County 20 18 37 7 Barnsley 20 16 35 8 Blackpool 22 10 33

After a long search to find a new manager following Joey Barton's sacking, Matt Taylor was named as Bristol Rovers' new boss earlier this month, and it has been an excellent start for the 41-year-old.

Having picked up a point against Cheltenham Town in his first game in charge and secured progression to the third round of the FA Cup with a win at Crewe Alexandra, Taylor registered his first league victory with an impressive 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday.

John Marquis gave Rovers the lead in the 10th minute, and their afternoon got even better when Ricardo Santos was sent off in the 33rd minute for a foul on Aaron Collins.

Antony Evans doubled the Gas' advantage just before half time, and while Eoin Toal pulled a goal back for the Trotters in the 84th minute, the visitors held on for all three points.

Taylor's men are 11th in the table, nine points from the play-off places.

Ian Holloway's Blackpool v Bristol Rovers prediction

Holloway is eagerly anticipating the game between two of his former clubs, and he is predicting a close encounter at Bloomfield Road.

"Two of my clubs, wonderful! Matt Taylor has just got his feet under the table and got his first win away at Bolton," Holloway said via Genting Casino.

"It's a difficult one. Blackpool have picked up under Neil Critchley, it was nice to see him go back there but he probably shouldn't have left in the first place and become an assistant manager.

"Bristol Rovers 1-1 Blackpool."

Will Blackpool beat Bristol Rovers?

This is a difficult one to call, but Blackpool perhaps come into the game as slight favourites.

The Seasiders have been unpredictable of late, but they will be keen to bounce back from their defeat at Cambridge last weekend, and with top scorer Rhodes in outstanding form, they will certainly be a threat.

It was an excellent result for Bristol Rovers against Bolton on Saturday, and while confidence will be high, it is a tough away trip for the Gas.

Holloway is right that it could be a tight affair, but Blackpool should just have enough to edge it.