Blackpool v Birmingham City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

There’s another busy afternoon of Championship action ahead on Monday, and one of those fixtures, sees Blackpool host Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road.

Following a solid return to the second-tier this season, Blackpool currently sit 16th in the second-tier standings, 12 points adrift of the play-offs, and 22 clear of the relegation zone.

Birmingham meanwhile, have endured another frustrating campaign, and are 20th in the table, with only the points deductions handed to Reading and Derby ensuring their safety at this point.

As a result, there is some pressure seemingly starting to build on manager Lee Bowyer in the Birmingham dugout, meaning this could still prove to be a crucial fixture in the future of the club.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the main questions that might be asked ahead of that game, right here.

What’s the latest team news?

Blackpool saw Jordan Gabriel forced off during their 2-1 defeat at West Brom on Friday with a hamstring injury.

The Seasiders are therefore without a recognised right-back for this match, with Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling already out with an ankle ligament problem.

However, centre back Richard Keogh could feature after his return to action on Friday was delayed by illness.

Goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw, defender Luke Garbutt, midfield duo Kevin Stewart and Grant Ward, and attacker Sonny Carey are all longer term absentees for the host.

As for Birmingham, they will again be without goalkeeper Neil Etheridge as he recovers from the concussion suffered in last weekend’s defeat to Nottingham Forest.

In defence, George Friend and Teden Mengi will also be unavailable, while the Blues are also unable to call upon Tahith Chong in attack due to the injury he suffered against West Brom at the start of April.

There is however better news on Nico Gordon. The young defender was forced off in Friday’s defeat to Coventry, but that was down to cramp, meaning he could be in contention for a return to action here.

Is there a live stream?

The game is not set to be shown on live television.

However, both club’s own broadcast services will be providing coverage of the match online.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3:00pm on Monday 18th April 2022, at Bloomfield Road.

Score Prediction?

Blackpool were unfortunate not to take something from their trip to The Hathorns on Friday, a late Karlan Grant strike earning all three points for West Brom in a 2-1 win.

By contrast, Birmingham collapsed from a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to Coventry earlier in the weekend, meaning they have now won just twice in their last ten games.

That, combined with home advantage, could give the Seasiders the edge in this one. 2-1 Blackpool.