Blackpool v Birmingham City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The Championship action returns this weekend with a full slate of fixtures.

On Saturday afternoon Blackpool will host Birmingham City with both sides looking to earn a big win on their return from the World Cup break.

It has been four weeks since either side were in competitive action, with Blackpool suffering a poor run of form in the lead-in to the international tournament.

The Seasiders lost their last four games in a row to pile the pressure on Michael Appleton’s position at the club.

Meanwhile, the Blues have earned just one win in their last four.

John Eustace’s side have slipped to 14th in the second division table going into this weekend’s fixture.

Latest team news

Appleton will be without the likes of Marvin Ekpiteta due to suspension, as well as James Husband, Jordan Thorniley, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel due to injury.

That leaves any changes to the side unlikely, with Blackpool likely to feature much of the same starting lineup that lost to Wigan Athletic before the break.

The fitness of Hannibal Mejbri and Krystian Bielik will have to be assessed by the Blues ahead of this weekend’s fixture after the pair returned from the World Cup.

Eustace will also be without the likes of Przemyslaw Placheta, Harlee Dean and Gary Gardner with the trio still not back to full fitness in time for Saturday’s clash.

Score prediction

1-0 Blackpool win.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both provide live updates on Soccer Saturday and Live Score.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 3pm.