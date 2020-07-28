Blackpool update emerges regarding future of seven-goal promotion winner

Blackpool are reportedly open to the idea of allowing striker Ryan Hardie to return to Plymouth Argyle this summer on another temporary deal.

Alan Nixon of The Sun reported on Twitter on Tuesday that there was a ‘big chance’ of Hardie making the long trip south to meet up with Ryan Lowe and the Argyle team again after making a big impact following his January move.

The 23-year-old found the net seven times in 13 appearances to help the Devon side into third place and win promotion back to the third tier, after the season was curtailed due to world events.

Quiz: The 15-question Blackpool FC higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 George Farm's apps compared to Hugh Kelly's Higher Lower

Hardie only made the move from Rangers to Blackpool during the summer of 2019 but made just seven League One appearances for the Seasiders, failing to find the net at all in what was a turbulent season for the club.

Blackpool eventually finished comfortably in midtable in League One, but after going through three different managers in the shortened campaign, fans will be hoping for much more stability from Bloomfield Road this time around.

The verdict

This would be a huge coup for Plymouth and rather baffling from Blackpool.

They have at their disposal a player in red-hot form, whose loan last season has worked perfectly for them, and could well utilise him themselves in the third-tier.

15 of their 44 goals last season came from Armand Gnanduillet and, with his future up in the air, shipping Hardie out again seems like an incredibly foolish thing to be doing.