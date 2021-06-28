Blackpool transfer round-up: Nottingham Forest man eyed, Liam Millar and Dan Ballard latest

Neil Critchley has wasted no time in strengthening his squad as Blackpool prepare for life back in the Championship.

Seven new signings have already been made by the club, with Josh Bowler, Oliver Casey, Callum Connolly, Daniel Grimshaw, Sonny Carey, Reece James and Shayne Lavery all joining on free transfers.

But the Tangerines aren’t expected to stop there, and here, we take at the latest rumours and gossip to emerge from Bloomfield Road…

Jordan Gabriel

After impressing on loan last season, Blackpool are reportedly keen on a permanent move for Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel.

Gabriel made 35 appearances across all competitions last season and provided real competition for Ollie Turton at right-back.

He didn’t feature in the play-off final but he was undoubtedly a key player who caught the eye, with a permanent move now being eyed up.

But Forest, according to Nottinghamshire Live, aren’t willing to let Gabriel leave permanently, as they look to solve their own right-back issues following the return of Cyrus Christie to Fulham.

Daniel Ballard

Ballard was another hugely impressive loan addition for Blackpool last season.

The centre-half arrived on loan from Arsenal in October, and went on to make 30 appearances for the Tangerines.

After helping them win promotion, Ballard has now been the subject of multiple Championship clubs including Blackpool.

But as per Football Insider, Millwall are in advanced talks to land the Arsenal defender on a season-long loan deal, with a medical at The Den scheduled.

Liam Millar

Another player who Blackpool look set to miss out on is Liverpool’s Liam Millar.

Millar spent part of last season on loan in League One with Charlton, scoring three goals and registering six assists in 27 appearances.

But the 21-year-old looks set to leave Anfield permanently, and The Athletic have credited New York Red Bulls, Odense, Blackpool and Charlton with an interest.

But FC Basel look set to win Millar’s signature for around £2million, with the Swiss side leading the chase to land the Canadian.