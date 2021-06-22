Blackpool transfer round-up: Jerry Yates sends message amid speculation, Leeds United man agrees deal, latest on winger

Blackpool are preparing for life back in the Championship after a thrilling promotion win through the play-offs last month.

Neil Critchley will be confident that he has a young, talented squad that are capable of making their mark in the second tier, although he will be aware that new additions are needed.

As well as that, the Seasiders will have their resolve tested when it comes to keeping their key players.

Unsurprisingly, there has been plenty of rumours involving Blackpool recently and here we look at the latest news…

Jerry Yates confirms Blackpool plans

When it comes to keeping players, the main one is Jerry Yates. The forward was outstanding last season, scoring 21 goals to help the side to promotion, so it’s no surprise to see that a host of clubs are monitoring his situation.

It has been reported that the likes of Nottingham Forest and Blackburn would have to pay £5m to do a deal, and it’s fair to say that Yates isn’t pushing for a move away.

That’s after he told the club’s site that he ‘can’t wait’ to get started in the Championship with Blackpool.

Oliver Casey deal is agreed

In terms of incomings, it appears that Oliver Casey is close to joining.

The defender has agreed a three-year deal to sign at Bloomfield Road and whilst official confirmation hasn’t yet arrived, the Leeds United man will be part of Critchley’s plans next season.

Casey will hope to take his chance at a senior level after impressing for the Whites development sides.

Sunderland leading Viv Solomon-Otabor chase

It wasn’t all good news for Blackpool on the transfer front though, as they look set to miss out on a deal for Viv Solomon-Otabor.

The winger is set to be a free agent in the summer after rejecting a new deal with Wigan, and the Tangerines were one of a host of clubs keen on the player.

But, the latest update suggests he will end up on Wearside.