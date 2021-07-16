Blackpool transfer latest: Tangerines enter hunt for defender, Critchley drops transfer hint

Blackpool are facing a crucial next few weeks where Neil Critchley will need to continue to add to his squad to get his side as prepared for the start of the new campaign as possible.

The Tangerines have already had a productive summer in the transfer market since their promotion back to the Championship.

The likes of Josh Bowler, Sonny Carey, Oliver Casey, Callum Connolly, Daniel Grimshaw, Reece James and Shayne Lavery have all arrived at Bloomfield Road during the off-season and all look like solid additions.

There is still some work that needs to be done to the squad and one or two transfer rumours are surrounding Blackpool at the moment.

It will be interesting to see how much business Critchley’s side manage to conduct before the new campaign gets underway, with one or two key positions still needing some attention.

With that in mind, here we round-up some of the latest transfer rumours surrounding Blackpool…

Blackpool in the hunt for experienced full-back

One position that Blackpool could look to add to during the rest of the summer is at right-back, with Ollie Turton having left the club and made the move to Championship rivals Huddersfield Town.

According to the latest report from Football Insider, the Tangerines have emerged as one of the leading candidates for the signature of former Bristol City defender Jack Hunt this summer.

That comes after the 30-year-old was allowed to leave Ashton Gate on a free transfer at the end of his deal, despite scoring two goals and providing two assists in 41 league games last term.

It is believed that Hunt’s extensive experience in the English second tier is a major draw for Blackpool and other sides that are in the market to add to their right-back position this summer.

However, Football Insider report that Blackpool are facing strong competition for his signature from Cardiff City with the Welsh club also a leading contender to sign the experienced defender.

Critchley hints at possible move for former loanees

One of the key reasons why Blackpool will be operating in the Championship next term is because of some of the excellent loan signings they made during the 2020/21 season.

The likes of Elliot Embleton, Jordan Gabriel and Ellis Simms all arrived on temporary deals from Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Everton respectively and all had a massive impact for them in the English third tier.

According to recent comments from Critchley, Blackpool are continuing to monitor the situations of all three of their former loanees as they face uncertain futures back with their parent clubs after returning from Bloomfield Road.

“Ellis has had an operation, so he will be out for a lengthy period of time.

“When the players aren’t yours, the decision isn’t yours either because you’re governed by what other clubs think about them and decide. It’s never in your hands.

“Elliot is back at Sunderland and Jordan is back at Nottingham Forest and I’m sure they will be trying to impress in pre-season to try and get in their team.

“We’ll keep an eye on them, that’s for certain.”

Those comments suggests that Blackpool still believe that they might be able to get at least one or two of the three players to re-sign for them. If that were to come to fruition then it would be a major boost for Critchley’s side.