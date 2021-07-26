Blackpool transfer latest: Price-tag set for target, Seasiders trial for Premier League full-back

Blackpool have already done the majority of their transfer business ahead of the 2021-22 season, with Neil Critchley strengthening his squad with no fewer than eight new additions so far this summer.

The former Liverpool under-23’s head coach guided the Seasiders back to the Premier League in his first full season in senior management, and owner Simon Sadler has backed him to keep the club moving forward.

Critchley has sealed some shrewd deals with the likes of Callum Connolly and Josh Bowler arriving from Everton, whilst experience has been added to the back-line with Richard Keogh joining from Huddersfield Town.

It doesn’t look like Blackpool’s incoming business is all done though this summer – let’s round-up the latest news from Bloomfield Road to see who else may be coming in before the August 7 season start date.

Gabriel price set by Forest

After a successful loan spell with the club last season where he battled for a right-back spot with Ollie Turton, Jordan Gabriel is wanted by Blackpool but this time on a permanent basis from Nottingham Forest.

Alan Nixon reported last week that an offer was placed for the 22-year-old, but League One side Sunderland are also thought to be in the race for Gabriel, per Football Insider.

According to the Nottingham Post, the price has been set for Gabriel at £600,000, so now his suitors know what they will have to stump up for the Tricky Trees to part ways – although their may be a wait for both sides as Forest want a replacement in first.

Leicester man given Seasiders trial

It’s not just one right-back that Blackpool need following Turton’s departure, and Critchley assessed another potential option against Carlisle United this weekend when Leicester City’s Mitch Clark played 45 minutes against the League Two side.

The 22-year-old spent time on loan at Port Vale last season for the third time in his career before returning to the Foxes’ under-23 squad and playing in the Premier League 2 competition.

Also able to play at centre-back, Clark could arrive on a season-long loan if he impresses Critchley sufficiently but it looks as though Gabriel is the number one target.

Yates ends transfer speculation with new deal

After being linked with several Championship clubs earlier this summer, Jerry Yates put to bed any speculation regarding his immediate future by penning a new deal at Bloomfield Road.

The 24-year-old was not only a goal machine in League One last season after scoring 21 times, but also racked up eight assists as well, leading to the likes of Nottingham Forest and West Brom being interested in multi-million pound deals for him.

But a new three-year contract has put to bed any chance of a move now and he can now focus on scoring the goals to keep the club in the Championship next season.