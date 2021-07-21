Blackpool transfer latest: Defender joins, Embleton update as bid made for 22-year-old

It has already been a busy summer in the transfer window for Blackpool.

Following promotion from League One at the end of last season, there have already been a number of new arrivals at Bloomfield Road, as the club prepare for their return to the Championship.

However, it seems the Seasiders are far from done in the market, with plenty of news circling around Neil Critchley’s side.

So here, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest Blackpool transfer stories to have emerged over the past few days.

Richard Keogh signs

The latest player to arrive at Blackpool this summer, is centre back Richard Keogh.

The former Derby man had been a free agent following his departure from Huddersfield earlier this summer, after just half a season playing for the Terriers.

However, the 34-year-old has now secured a quick return to the Championship, after it was announced on Saturday that he has signed a one-year deal with Blackpool, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months – securing his future at Bloomfield Road until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Elliott Embleton pursuit continues

One familiar face it seems Blackpool are keen on a reunion with this summer, is Elliot Embleton.

The midfielder played an important role for the Seasiders in their promotion while on loan from Sunderland, and it seems a permanent move for the 22-year-old is now on the agenda at Bloomfield Road.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Blackpool are keen to buy Embleton from Sunderland, although the clubs are said to be some way apart in their valuation of the midfielder, who has just a year remaining on his current deal at The Stadium of Light.

Jordan Gabriel bid made

It seems Embleton isn’t the only one of Blackpool’s loanees that the club are now keen to secure a permanent deal for, with right-back Jordan Gabriel also a target.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Blackpool from Nottingham Forest, and Nixon has now revealed that the Seasiders have made an offer to sign Gabriel, although it is thought that Forest will have to sign another right-back before allowing Gabriel to leave.

However, Blackpool may not be alone in their pursuit of Gabriel, with Football Insider now claiming that Sunderland have also entered the race for Gabriel, making an approach of their own to Forest in pursuit of a deal for the defender.