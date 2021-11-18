Blackpool team news emerges as Swansea City clash looms large

Blackpool are set to take on Swansea City this weekend as the Sky Bet Championship returns, with the two sides set to go head to head at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Seasiders head into the game in South Wales off the back of losing just two of their last six in the league and will be confident that they can pick up another positive result away from home.

Neil Critchley will however have to look at the way he manages his squad, with the injuries starting to pile up right now for the League One play-off winners.

Having taken to Twitter recently, The Gazette’s Blackpool writer Matt Scrafton provided the following team news update ahead of Blackpool’s game against Swansea:

Quite a bit to update on injuries, so here goes… Richard Keogh is unlikely to be fit for Swansea on Saturday, but should return at some point next week. Luke Garbutt is going to be out for weeks rather than days with medial ligament damage. — Matt Scrafton (@matt_scrafton) November 18, 2021

Chris Maxwell and Shayne Lavery are both back in training, but Lavery is a little ahead of Maxwell at the moment. It's now about finding the right time to re-introduce them both. — Matt Scrafton (@matt_scrafton) November 18, 2021

Dujon Sterling is back in training, but Kevin Stewart is still having trouble with his ankle and Olivery Casey injured his ligament during last week’s friendly. CJ Hamilton came through that game okay though and has no further issues. Kenny Dougall is back in training today. — Matt Scrafton (@matt_scrafton) November 18, 2021

This update means that Critchley and his staff are likely to be short of personnel in some key areas of their side as they head to a Swansea side who have picked up in form recently.

With Keogh and Garbutt in particular being set to sit this game out, it appears likely that the likes of James Husband and Reece James will fill in for the absentees at centre and left back.

Meanwhile the Seasiders will simply have to be patient over the situation involving the other aforementioned players, with some clearly ahead of schedule more than others in their recoveries.

Despite having a few players on the treatment table over the past few weeks, Blackpool have still managed to more than hold their own in the Championship and will no doubt be very pleased with their start to the campaign.

The challenge now will be to maintain their consistency in order to give them the best chance of securing their status as a second tier club for yet another season.

Critchley’s men have certainly shown that they are up for the fight so far and currently sit 10th in the league standings.