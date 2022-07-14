Blackpool targeting transfer deal for 21-year-old defender

Blackpool are plotting a fresh swoop for Shamrock Rovers full-back Andrew Lyons after having an initial offer rejected, LancsLive have reported.

The Seasiders are in the market for new recruits, having yet to make a move for a new signing just yet with just over two weeks to go until the start of the 2022-23 Championship season.

And attentions have turned to the League of Ireland champions for 21-year-old Lyons, who appears to be the top target of the Tangerines and have already had a £100,000 bid rejected.

Lyons has only been a Shamrock player since January of this year, having made the move from fellow Irish side Bohemians.

Comfortable as both a right-back and left-back, as well as being able to play in midfield, Lyons has played 20 League of Ireland matches for Rovers and clearly has an eye for goal, with six of them scored this season.

The youngster has played the majority of his minutes this season at left wing-back and has also been involved in UEFA Champions League action this month, appearing in both legs of Shamrock’s 3-0 win over Maltese side Hibernians in the First Round of Qualifying.

The Verdict

There is a bit of frustration growing from Blackpool supporters that they haven’t made a single acquisition yet this summer – and you cannot blame them.

Their pursuit of Lyons is an exciting one though, considering he seems to be one of the best players in the League of Ireland right now.

Whilst that particular league isn’t blessed with the utmost of quality, there are some gems to be had across the Irish Sea, and Lyons could be one of those.

He shouldn’t cost more than Blackpool can afford, and he can provide a lot of versatility to Michael Appleton’s side should they get a deal over the line.