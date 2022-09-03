Blackpool targeting double transfer deal for unnamed players

Blackpool are looking to recruit two free agents following the closure of the summer transfer window, according to a report from Lancs Live.

The Seasiders have endured a reasonably productive transfer window in terms of incomings, with Michael Appleton using up all five of his matchday loan spots to provide more depth to his squad and three senior players also arriving with a fourth in Andy Lyons set to come in during the January window.

However, they suffered a major blow during the last few hours of the summer window when Josh Bowler sealed a move to Nottingham Forest after being chased by several sides in recent months.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Blackpool FC players born in?

1 of 25 Josh Bowler England Scotland

And there are multiple areas they may want to target with the money they have generated for their former star man’s services, with a reported £2m being received up front and £2m potentially still to come in add-ons at some point.

They are consigned to the free-agent market until January with the summer window now closed – but they are keen to bring in some new additions sooner than the winter and are thought to be looking at recruiting two out-of-contract players.

At this stage though, it’s currently unclear who they will recruit in their quest to bolster their squad further.

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see who comes in – but another right-back may be on the agenda considering Lyons isn’t joining until January and they don’t exactly have a huge amount of depth in this area.

Lee Peltier would have been a decent short-term addition – but he has moved to Rotherham United and they will now need to take a look at some alternatives in that area if they want to add a player in this position.

And in terms of replacing Bowler, there probably isn’t anyone on the free-agent market who can sufficiently fill the void the new Forest signing has created with his departure.

They also have Leeds United man Ian Poveda at their disposal as a potential replacement – one reason why Bowler’s switch may not be as big of a blow as many people think it will be.

But a bit of extra depth in some areas may be needed before January comes along – because a decent chunk of the season will be complete by then and with the World Cup coming up – it should give new signings a real chance to settle in without a hectic schedule.