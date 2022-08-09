Blackpool take action concerning in-demand Millwall transfer target

Blackpool have rejected an offer for Shayne Lavery from an unnamed Championship club.

According to the Blackpool Gazette, there is more than one suitor for the forward amid speculation linking him with a move to Millwall.

The 23-year-old bagged eight goals for the Seasiders from 37 league appearances last season.

The Lions are reportedly in advanced talks to sign the player, but it is understood that an offer for Lavery has been rejected by Blackpool.

It is yet to be confirmed if that offer was received from the London club or from another potential bidder.

Lavery’s position within the Blackpool squad has been called into question upon the arrival of Michael Appleton as manager.

He has yet to start a league game under the new head coach, coming off the bench in both league fixtures played so far this season.

Blackpool’s pre-season preparations also hinted that he will not be so high up the pecking order under Appleton.

The player was moved out wide to the left flank during friendlies, with Jerry Yates and Gary Madine chosen to lead the line instead.

Blackpool have been in the market for a new striker having attempted to sign Ellis Simms from Everton before the player opted for a move to Sunderland.

Up next for Blackpool is a League Cup clash with Barrow this evening at Bloomfield Road.

The Verdict

Lavery performed well last season and scored eight goals from limited minutes.

That makes it all the more unusual that he is seemingly being cast aside by Appleton so soon in his reign at the club.

But this could be a good chance for Blackpool to raise transfer funds for a forward that the manager is more excited to work with.

The 23-year-old is a valuable asset given his potential so it comes as no surprise to see the club holding out for a bigger fee for Lavery.