Blackpool submit improved six-figure bid for 21-year-old defender

Blackpool have submitted an improved offer for Shamrock Rovers defender Andy Lyons, according to Lancs Live.

It is understood that the Seasiders have made a £200,000 bid for Lyons as they aim to secure his services ahead of the start of the upcoming Championship campaign.

Rovers rejected Blackpool’s initial offer of £100,000 for Lyons earlier this month and have yet to make a decision about whether to accept this latest bid.

There is an expectation at Blackpool that their fresh bid will be enough to convince the League of Ireland side to sell the right-back

Although Lyons is currently on course to feature for Rovers in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying clash with Ludogorets tomorrow, he could be withdrawn from the squad if his side reach an agreement with Blackpool.

Since joining the Hoops earlier this year, the right-back has produced a host of encouraging performances for the club.

During the current campaign, Lyons has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions whilst he has also provided five assists in 20 league appearances.

As well as featuring in his preferred full-back role, Lyons has also lined up as a midfielder for Rovers and thus would add some versatility to Blackpool’s squad if they seal a deal for him.

Quiz: Which club did Blackpool FC sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Who did Blackpool sign Tony Butler from (first spell) in the 1990's? Gillingham Bolton Wanderers Stoke City Port Vale

The Verdict

When you consider that Blackpool are currently only able to call upon the services of one out-and-out right-back (Jordan Gabriel), it is hardly a surprise that they have decided to step up their pursuit of Lyons.

With Gabriel likely to miss the start of the new term due to a hamstring injury, they will be hoping that Rovers will decide to accept their latest offer.

Whereas it may take Lyons some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played at this level before during his career, there is no reason why he cannot eventually go on to make a positive impression for Blackpool.

By learning from the guidance of Michael Appleton, the defender could potentially improve significantly as a player over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.