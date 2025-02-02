According to reports, Max Stryjek could be in line for a return to England in the closing stages of the transfer window, with Blackpool interested.

The Polish shot-stopper returned to his homeland in the summer, joining Ekstraklasa champions Jagiellonia Białystok, following his release by Wycombe Wanderers.

The 28-year-old has played just three league matches for the defending champions this season, and could be in line for a move back to England. The Sun has revealed that Steve Bruce's Blackpool are making a surprise move to bring Stryjek to Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool make move for Max Stryjek

Blackpool have been consistently inconsistent in League One this season, following a strong run of form after the appointment of Bruce. The Tangerines look to be busy in the closing stages of the transfer window, and have identified that they could use a new goalkeeper.

A report by the Sun has suggested that Bruce has identified former Wycombe and Sunderland stopper Stryjek as a potential target for the Seasiders. The 28-year-old has been plying his trade back in his native Poland, but is struggling to get minutes for Jagiellonia.

Max Stryjek - Jagiellonia Białystok stats 2024/25 (Transfermarkt) Matches Clean sheets Goals conceded 3 1 6 *League stats only - Accurate as of 02 Feb 2025

This has seen Blackpool linked with a late swoop for Stryjek, to provide competition for Everton loanee, Harry Tyrer. It's unclear whether the Pole will make the move back to the UK just six months after leaving, but he may feel he has unfinished business in the EFL.

Stryjek helped two clubs get to Wembley last season, with a heroic performance against Bradford City in the EFL Trophy semi-final for Wycombe. He was also the penalty hero for loan club, Crewe Alexandra, in the shootout in the League Two play-off semi-final.

Stryjek's return to England would be interesting for Blackpool if deal can be agreed

During his time in England, the Pole has had his fair share of ups and downs. After an incredibly strong first season with Wycombe, something changed following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth, which saw his performances take a turn for the worst. Whilst his shot-stopping abilities were faultless, Stryjek often came under criticism for his distribution.

His time at Adams Park was ultimately overshadowed by his infamous howler against Barnsley last season, where Stryjek dropped the ball at the feet of Sam Cosgrove in the 90th minute, costing his team a point.

Despite all of this, Stryjek has shown time and time again what a quality keeper he can be. His performance against Bradford in front of the Sky Sports cameras was one for the ages, producing numerous stunning saves to ultimately get his side to Wembley.

During his first season in England, the 28-year-old certainly showed his qualities, and there were glimpses of them on show last term. It will be an interesting move for Blackpool, depending on what version of the shot-stopper they get.