Blackpool stepping up search in off-field appointment

Blackpool have begun a search for a new director of football with the current head of football operations John Stephenson stepping down from his role.

According to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, Blackpool will need to recruit a new director of football after John Stephenson announced his intentions to step down from his role with the Seasiders now looking to bring in a replacement.

A list of targets has reportedly been drawn up as they look to make an appointment to work alongside current manager Michael Appleton.

Stephenson has been in his role for two years and oversaw the club’s promotion to the Championship at the end of the 20/21 season.

Stephenson has over two decades’ worth of experience working in professional football and has held similar positions at Sheffield United, Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion.

He started out in youth and academy football with Reading and Celtic and also held several high-profile consultancy roles before becoming a director prior to his role at Blackpool.

Blackpool currently find themselves fighting against the drop as they currently sit in 23rd place and went into the World Cup break on the back of four straight losses.

This put a huge amount of pressure on Michael Appleton with fans voicing their concerns on social media of their current plight.

They will need to hit the ground running after the break when they face Birmingham City in December.

The Verdict

It’s a blow for Blackpool as the club has overseen a lot of change behind the scene’s during Stephenson’s tenure.

The recruitment has been excellent under difficult circumstances, and the club has announced plans for a new training facility marking a new era.

Intriguingly, the report states the new recruit will be working alongside Appleton, suggesting the club is no rush to change manager amid their poor run of form.