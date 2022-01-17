Blackpool step up transfer pursuit for 26-year-old

Championship side Blackpool have launched an enquiry to Forest Green Rovers regarding the availability of their midfielder Ebou Adams, according to Lancashire Live.

The second-tier side are currently on the search for a fresh face in the middle of the park with Steve Morison opting to recall Ryan Wintle from his loan spell at Bloomfield Road along with Max Watters who was plying his trade at MK Dons.

24-year-old Wintle was an integral part of Neil Critchley’s plans in Lancashire during his short stay with the Seasiders, making 18 Championship appearances and playing his part in their rise up the table as they exceeded all expectations earlier in the campaign.

But despite being deemed surplus to requirements temporary by ex-boss Mick McCarthy, his successor Steve Morison only has limited funds to work with during this month as he looks to freshen up his squad, and decided to utilise his option to recall the midfielder to challenge the likes of Joe Ralls and Marlon Pack.

This has left Critchley with a vacancy to fill in a deep midfield role, a position that may be filled by Forest Green’s Adams who has made 17 appearances for Rob Edwards’ side this term and standing out as a key asset as the Gloucestershire outfit have established themselves as firm title favourites in League Two.

Unfortunately for the second-tier outfit, the Gambian is currently at the African Cup of Nations, starting both of his nation’s group games as a key asset for both club and country, though he could potentially complete a move this month.

His contract at the New Lawn Stadium expires in the summer.

The Verdict:

Some Blackpool fans may worry about his ability to jump up not one, but two tiers midway through the season and whilst that can be considered a risk, his African Cup of Nations experience shows why it wouldn’t be hard to see him fitting in straight away.

To compete in an international tournament of that magnitude and play with and against the calibre of players he currently is will be a valuable experience to him.

At 24, he certainly has room to improve further as well, so this should be seen as an exciting addition by fans at Bloomfield Road who could see the midfielder become one of the first names on the teamsheet for years to come.

The one downside of this signing is the fact he won’t be available straight away because of his AFCON participation – and it almost feels like they need someone in straight away to provide them with a real option in the middle and provide them with a boost after their loss to Blackpool. Considering they fielded a strong team, that defeat would have been a real blow for them.

Nonetheless, Adams would be a good signing if he can adapt to the challenge of playing regularly in the second tier. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him thrown in at the deep end straight away by Critchley.