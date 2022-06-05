Blackpool step up search for Neil Critchley’s successor with two names under consideration

Dean Holden and Michael Duff are in the running to land the Blackpool job as they look to appoint Neil Critchley’s successor.

The former Liverpool coach made the surprising decision to quit the Tangerines to link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa in the week.

Given that the move came out of the blue, Blackpool wouldn’t have had a replacement lined up immediately, with the hierarchy now starting the process of bringing someone in.

And, according to TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Stoke City assistant Holden and Cheltenham’s Duff are in the frame as he explained what sort of boss they want.

“Michael Duff and Dean Holden two of the names being considered by Blackpool to fill their vacant managerial post. Are looking for an up-and-coming manager with a record of developing young players in the Critchley-ilk.”

Any deal for Duff could be complicated by the fact that he is set to hold talks with Barnsley tomorrow over their potential vacancy.

Whilst currently an assistant, Holden does have experience as a manager with Bristol City at Championship level.

The verdict

This is a big appointment for Blackpool because they need someone to build on the outstanding job that Critchley did since taking over.

Duff has an excellent reputation and you would expect most fans would prefer he got the job over Holden, who didn’t convince at Bristol City, even if he is regarded as a very good coach.

You would expect more links in the coming days as the Blackpool board assess all their options before making this significant decision.

