Blackpool star’s transfer stance emerges amid Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Watford interest

Blackpool winger Josh Bowler would prefer a move to the Premier League if he was to make a move away from Bloomfield Road today, according to the Blackpool Gazette.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of interest from several sides in the top two tiers of English football, with promoted trio AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest all retaining their interest in the Chertsey-born man.

However, Watford are also believed to be in the mix for his signature, though it remains to be seen if they can pull off this deal with Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro both remaining at Vicarage Road at this stage.

And the Hornets have reportedly rejected an offer from Everton for the latter, potentially keeping the Brazilian in Hertfordshire until January and possibly ruling out a move for Bowler at the same time if the funds aren’t already there to pursue the Seasiders’ star.

Blackburn Rovers were also previously reported to be in the mix for his signature, with the 23-year-old potentially seen as a replacement for Ben Brereton-Diaz if he secures a move away from Ewood Park before 11pm.

But in a blow to them and Rob Edwards’ side, Bowler would prefer to take the step up to the top tier if he did seal a summer switch, with Forest believed to be leading the race at this stage after having a £3.5m offer rejected.

The Verdict:

You can understand why the winger has taken this stance – because the likes of Blackburn and Watford aren’t guaranteed to get themselves back to the top flight despite the strength of their sides.

If he was to make a move though, it would probably be wise for him to secure a transfer to Vicarage Road because they have the stronger squad at this stage.

However, he may not be guaranteed a start under Edwards despite his quality and this is why it may be tempting for the 23-year-old to stay put at the moment, especially with the player able to move on for free in less than 12 months anyway.

And in terms of Forest’s interest, it remains to be seen whether there’s a space for the ex-Everton man in Steve Cooper’s system at this stage, with a starting spot at the City Ground looking unlikely.

One more season at Bloomfield Road may pay dividends and after seeing the likes of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers thrive under Michael Appleton, he could a lot worse than stay put.