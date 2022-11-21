Blackpool star delivers clear verdict on future amid Rangers, Brentford, West Brom and Watford interest

Blackpool attacker Jerry Yates has revealed he is happy at Bloomfield Road at this stage despite interest in his services from elsewhere, speaking to Sky Sports (via Daily Record).

The 26-year-old has been crucial for the Seasiders this term with nine goals and two assists in 21 appearances, helping to keep Michael Appleton’s men in the race for survival at this early stage of the campaign.

This comes as a big boost for his current side who won’t be hugely worried about his future considering his contract doesn’t expire until 2025 when taking into account the one-year extension option that they have in his existing deal.

However, that may not deter others in their quest to recruit him though with scouts from several clubs reportedly turning up to watch him against Preston North End last month, with the forward scoring twice and grabbing an assist against the Lilywhites in a 4-2 win.

Rangers are one side believed to have watched him and are reportedly leading the race to sign him despite the two sides’ differences in valuation of the 26-year-old, though they aren’t on their own in taking an interest in him with AFC Bournemouth, Brentford, West Brom and Watford also thought to have watched him action against Ryan Lowe’s men last month.

In a boost for the quintet, Appleton’s side are believed to be willing to sell him but the player seems happy to stay put at this stage.

He said: “It’s a nice feeling (being the subject of interest), but I’m happy at Blackpool. I’ve got a few more years left on my contract here.”

The Verdict:

The 26-year-old is currently in fine form for the Seasiders and that’s why he may not want to be disrupted mid-season because a January transfer could easily stifle his momentum, especially if he needs to move far away.

And considering the clubs that are interested in him at this stage, with Bournemouth on the south coast, Brentford in the English capital, Rangers in Glasgow, West Brom in the Midlands and Watford in Hertfordshire, it would be impossible for him not to move elsewhere.

This is why he may want to wait until the summer to secure a summer move, although it would be difficult to see him turn down an opportunity to move elsewhere if the chance was there.

One thing that the Seasiders can offer him is regular game time and he isn’t guaranteed that elsewhere, even at Albion and Vicarage Road with the likes of Karlan Grant, Jed Wallace, Daryl Dike and Brandon Thomas-Asante all able to keep him out of the former’s starting lineup.

And Ken Sema, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Keinan Davis could easily start as Slaven Bilic’s four advanced players for the latter side, so the forward would need to retain his current form to give him the best chance of getting as many playing minutes under his belt as possible.