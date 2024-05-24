Highlights Jordan Rhodes remains a prolific goalscorer at League One level, netting 15 times for Blackpool this season.

Despite being released by Huddersfield, Rhodes is expected to attract offers from League One clubs due to his experience and goal-scoring ability.

Simon Grayson believes Blackpool should make every effort to retain Rhodes, emphasising his importance and the impact he has on and off the field.

Jordan Rhodes is one of the most prolific goalscorers the EFL has ever seen, especially in League One, where he starred for Blackpool this season.

That's in spite of the club falling just short of a play-off berth, but Rhodes gave them every chance thanks to his goalscoring antics. Somewhat unsurprising, given his record in the third tier, with the veteran one of the first EFL forwards who will spring to anyone's mind when talking about the prolific marksmen of the last two decades.

Following their relegation to the third tier last season, the hope among those in Tangerine was that they'd maybe be able to return to the Championship at the first time of asking. They did lose their main attacking firepower via the sale of Jerry Yates to Swansea City, and Gary Madine's release from the club, but they were able to replenish in those areas.

Rhodes ended the season as their leading talisman, as he netted 15 times this season, adding to the 70 goals he had at League One level prior to this season. It made it the 34-year-old's most prolific campaign in front of goal since 2014/15.

Despite Huddersfield Town's recent relegation back to the third tier this season, with whom he had scored those 70 goals at League One level previously from 2009-2012, it was announced that they would not be retaining his services, and as such banished him to the free agent market.

Simon Grayson's Jordan Rhodes verdict

Some strikers slow down with age, but Rhodes does not appear to be one of them. One of his old managers, Simon Grayson, who managed Rhodes briefly in 2012 when the pair gained promotion together, has had his say on Blackpool re-signing the forward.

Grayson himself had two separate stints with Blackpool, tasting promotion himself with the Seasiders, and believes plenty of League One sides will be interested in signing Rhodes, including the Tangerines.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he was asked if they should push the boat out to retain his services. He said: "I think so, given how well he did.

"It was a great season for him last year. He's got the experience to go with it.

"He's never going to lose his pace as he gets older, because he's never really had any.

"The way he plays, he's a fox in the box, a goalscorer.

"Jordan is a great lad to have around dressing rooms as well.

"I think Blackpool will be desperate to try and keep him, but I'm sure he might have other offers as well that he will have to consider.

"But I would think it's a no-brainer for anyone in League One to try and take a player of his calibre to their football club."

Jordan Rhodes 23/24 League One stats - per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 29 15 3

Related Northampton Town at risk of losing Barnsley and Blackpool target Louis Appéré is attracting interest from a number of League One clubs this summer

Jordan Rhodes' next career move

The decision by the Terriers to release Rhodes off the back of such a prolific spell, no less in the league Town will be playing in as of next season, is a slightly head-scratching one.

During his prime years, particularly those spent with Huddersfield and Blackburn, the Scotsman was able to build a reputation for himself that rivaled few others.

He may not be at the same level as the man in his early-to-mid-20s, but Rhodes has plenty to offer for many League One sides next year, and will surely land a contract somewhere.

Be that with Blackpool or elsewhere, Rhodes will no doubt be scoring goals in the EFL, and given that he is available on a free, it would be no surprise if there isn't already a queue forming for his signature, as Grayson alludes to.