Blackpool will hope the 2023/24 season is another successful promotion campaign in League One.

The Seasiders endured a frustrating campaign last time out as managers came and went, but results on the pitch didn’t improve.

They now find themselves back in England’s third tier under the guidance of their ex-manager, Neil Critchley.

The 44-year-old has returned to Bloomfield Road after leaving the club last summer to be part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom team at Aston Villa.

Critchley has so far overseen some significant changes at Blackpool, as the club lost key goalscorer Jerry Yates as well as several other first-team players.

But the Blackpool boss has brought his own type of players through the door as they close in on the season starting.

Which area do Blackpool still need to strengthen in?

The Seasiders have used the free agent market to their advantage, bringing in Matthew Pennington, Albie Morgan, and Mackenzie Chapman.

While they have also brought in other players who were not free agents, like Kyle Joseph and Oliver Norburn.

Joseph came in as part of the deal that saw Yates move to Swansea, and while he is a very good option to have in League One, Blackpool may still be light at the top end of the pitch.

Therefore, the club may be wise to go into the market for another striker, and if they are to do so, they should consider a move for Everton’s Lewis Dobbin.

The 20-year-old is a graduate of the Everton academy and has played five times for the first team. But he spent last season on loan at Derby County, and you would expect him to be available for loan once again this summer.

Why should Blackpool sign Lewis Dobbin this summer?

As mentioned, Dobbin is back at Everton and has been featuring in the club’s pre-season games, but with the Toffees looking to add to their attack this summer, considering his age and need to continue his development, Dobbin may be available for a loan.

If that is the case, then the Seasiders should definitely be looking to seal an agreement for the forward, as he proved last season that he is very capable at League One level.

In 43 League One appearances, Dobbin scored three goals and registered four assists, but other parts of his game make him an attractive signing for Blackpool.

The young forward averaged 1.3 shots per game, while he is also a player who likes to have the ball at his feet and take players on, as he operates down the middle or on the flank. He averaged one dribble per game, with him being fouled 0.6 times, as per WhoScored.com.

Dobbin isn’t a player that is going to get involved in the game and dictate it, but he was neat and tidy with his passes, averaging 9.1 per game, with 0.6 being considered key passes, and he had a 78.4% success rate. He got an overall WhoScored.com rating of 6.40 for last season.

As previously stated, Dobbin isn’t a natural number nine; he is a player that can play anywhere across the frontline, and with this versatility in his game, it makes him a more appealing signing.

He showed at Derby that he is comfortable playing in these different positions, and with him playing everywhere, he still managed to get among the goals and create chances for his teammates.

He is another young forward, but he could be ideal for Critchley's style, which was in League One last time, to attack and be clinical up front.

Dobbin isn’t the finished article, but another loan in the EFL may benefit his career at Everton, and it would mean Blackpool would add another very good and exciting talent to their attack.